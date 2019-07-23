UK releases men's basketball non-conference schedule

The UK men's non-conference basketball schedule was released on Tuesday, which includes a new two-year deal with Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will visit Rupp Arena on Dec. 14. The Wildcats will return the trip and play Georgia Tech on Nov. 27, 2020 at State Farm Arena in the Holiday Hoopsgiving.

UK will host the BBN Showcase, a four game event that will feature the Cats against Utah Valley on Nov. 18, Mount Saint Mary's on Nov. 22, Lamar on Nov. 24 and Alabama-Birmingham on Nov. 29. All games are at Rupp Arena.

Here is the non-conference schedule for 2019-20:

Oct. 11 - Big Blue Madness

Oct. 18 - Blue-White Game

Oct. 27 - Georgetown College

Nov. 1 - Kentucky State

Nov. 5 - Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic)

Nov. 8 - Eastern Kentucky

Nov. 12 - Evansville

Nov. 18 - Utah Valley

Nov. 22 - Mount Saint Mary's

Nov. 24 - Lamar

Nov. 29 - UAB

Dec. 7 - Fairleigh Dickinson

Dec. 14 - Georgia Tech

Dec. 18 - Utah (in Las Vegas)

Dec. 21 - Ohio State (in Las Vegas)

Dec. 28 - Louisville

Jan. 25 - Big 12/SEC Challenge TBA