UK releases men's basketball non-conference schedule

The UK men's non-conference basketball schedule was released on Tuesday, which includes a new two-year deal with Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets will visit Rupp Arena on Dec. 14. The Wildcats will return the trip and play Georgia Tech on Nov. 27, 2020 at State Farm Arena in the Holiday Hoopsgiving.
UK will host the BBN Showcase, a four game event that will feature the Cats against Utah Valley on Nov. 18, Mount Saint Mary's on Nov. 22, Lamar on Nov. 24 and Alabama-Birmingham on Nov. 29. All games are at Rupp Arena.
Here is the non-conference schedule for 2019-20:
Oct. 11 - Big Blue Madness
Oct. 18 - Blue-White Game
Oct. 27 - Georgetown College
Nov. 1 - Kentucky State
Nov. 5 - Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic)
Nov. 8 - Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 12 - Evansville
Nov. 18 - Utah Valley
Nov. 22 - Mount Saint Mary's
Nov. 24 - Lamar
Nov. 29 - UAB
Dec. 7 - Fairleigh Dickinson
Dec. 14 - Georgia Tech
Dec. 18 - Utah (in Las Vegas)
Dec. 21 - Ohio State (in Las Vegas)
Dec. 28 - Louisville
Jan. 25 - Big 12/SEC Challenge TBA