UK rifle ends season No. 1 in Final CRCA Top 20

It was a flawless season for the University of Kentucky rifle team, finishing the year undefeated and winning both the Great America Rifle Conference regular-season and tournament championships. The final accomplishment came Thursday as the Wildcats finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association Top 20 ranking.

The two-time national champions were the top qualifier for the 2020 NCAA Rifle Championships, which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 public health threat. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record, winning the GARC regular-season championship for the first time since 2013 and the GARC Tournament championship for the first time since 2009. It’s the first time the Wildcats have won both in the same year since 2009 as well.

