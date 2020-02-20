UK signee BJ Boston named Naismith Trophy finalist

Kentucky men’s basketball signee BJ Boston is one of five finalists for the 2020 Naismith High School Trophy awarded to the nation’s top player each year. The Atlanta Tipoff Club will unveil the winner on March 10.

At 6-7, 185 pounds, Boston is a consensus five-star prospect who is playing at Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California) for his senior season. Last summer, playing alongside and against some of the best players in the country, Boston averaged 22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game in the Nike EYBL circuit.

Ron Mercer, in 1995, is the only Kentucky men’s basketball player to have won Naismith High School Trophy Player of the Year honors.

