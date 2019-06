Kentucky signee Langston Jackson shattered the state record in the 100-meter dash Saturday with a time of 10.23.

He beat the previous mark of 10.42 set by Dunbar's William Allen.

The Henry Clay senior also broke the state record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.73. He also anchored two gold-medal relays in the 4x200 and the 4x100.

Henry Clay finished fourth in the team race. Scott County finished in second.