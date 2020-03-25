UK signee Treasure Hunt named MaxPreps Tennessee Player of the Year

Add one more honor to the incredible list of accomplishments this season for University of Kentucky women’s basketball signee Treasure Hunt as the five-star guard has been tabbed the MaxPreps Tennessee Player of the Year while fellow signees Erin Toller and Nyah Leveretter were tabbed all-state performers, it was announced recently.

The player of the year honor for Hunt is just one of many accolades this season, including 2020 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association High School Coaches’ All-America honorable mention and 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School All-America third team.

Hunt was also tabbed to the home roster for the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic and was named to the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game roster becoming the 11th UK signee to be selected to play in the prestigious game in Matthew Mitchell’s tenure.

Earlier this year, Hunt was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Naismith High School Girls Trophy.

