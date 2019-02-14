UK signee Tyrese Maxey chosen for NIke Hoop Summit

Future Kentucky Wildcat Tyrese Maxey has been selected to play for Team USA in the annual Nike Hoop Summitt on April 12 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The annual international all-star game features the USA Basketball Men’s Junior Select Team against a World Select Team of international players.

Maxey, a combo guard out of Garland, Texas, is a gifted scorer. Through 33 games of his senior season, Maxey is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Maxey has also been chosen to play in the McDonald’s All American Game on March 27 in Atlanta.