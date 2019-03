Future Kentucky Wildcat Tyrese Maxey buried a game-high three triples and scored 13 points for the West squad in Wednesday's McDonald's All-American Game.

Kentucky commit Kahlil Whitney finished 1-5 from the floor and scored two points. Maxey finished 5-10 from the floor and also had two steals.

The East team beat the West team 115-100.

Kentucky target Matthew Hurt scored five points in the game.