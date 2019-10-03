UK softball honored with team GPA award

UK announced on Thursday that its softball Wildcats are the recipients of the Easton/NFCA Team GPA Award, given to college softball teams that achieve a 3.0 team grade point average, or higher.

Rachel Lawson’s Cats finished with the third-highest GPA in the country of any team that made the NCAA Super Regional round. UK’s 3.443 GPA was the second-highest in the SEC for the 2019 season.

13 Wildcats were named 2018-19 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes – returning players Renee Abernathy, Grace Baalman, Jaci Babbs, Autumn Hughes, Alex Martens, Mallory Peyton, Tatum Spangler and Bailey Vick. Graduating seniors Katie Reed, Abbey Cheek and Jenny Schaper were also honored. The 13 players is the most from any SEC team.