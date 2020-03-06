UK steamrolls past Tennessee in SEC Tournament opener

SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard scored 24 points to lead the UK women’s basketball Wildcats to a 86-65 blowout win over Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Friday’s win is the first time the Wildcats have beaten Tennessee in the SEC Tournament since 1982, when UK won the tournament that season.

Tatyana Wyatt chipped in 14 points for the winners. Sabrina Haines scored 12 and Chastity Patterson pitched in 11.

Kentucky advances to play Mississippi State in Saturday’s semifinals. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

