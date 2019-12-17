UK still rolling hot dice, get commitment from No. JUCO offensive lineman

Jeremy Flax, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle out of Independence Junior College, has committed to UK. The player posted his intentions on social media on Tuesday.

Flax, originally from Detroit, chose the Wildcats over Auburn, but had offers from Arizona, Texas Tech and others.

247 Sports rates Flax as the No. 2 offensive JUCO tackle in the nation, No. 6 JUCO prospect in Michigan and the No. 19 JUCO prospect nationally. Flax is rated a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020.

