UK to face Georgetown, KSU in exhibition basketball games

UK’s exhibition basketball schedule for the 2019-20 was released on Thursday.

The Wildcats will host Georgetown College, the defending NAIA national champions, on Oc.t 27 at 5 p.m. and Kentucky State on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

Both games will be televised by the SEC Network.

UK is 2-0 in exhibition games played at Georgetown. The Wildcats played Kentucky State in an exhibition matchup back in 2015.

UK also announced Big Blue Madness will take place Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. Madness will be on the SEC Network.

The Wildcats’ annual Blue-White game will be held Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The SEC Network will broadcast the game.