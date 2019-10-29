UK to offer free admission, trick-or-treating at women's basketball exhibition game

UK is offering free admission and trick-or-treating for Wednesday's exhibition women's game against Southern Indiana. The game will tip at 7 pm. at Memorial Coliseum.

The school is encouraging fans to dress up for Halloween that night and will free trick-or-treat candy will be available. Per Lexington city ordinance, masks may not be worn in public and fans will not be allowed to enter Memorial Coliseum with masks or wear masks on game day. Costume props will not be allowed inside the building.