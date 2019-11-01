UK transfer Quade Green eligible to play immediately at Washington

Kentucky transfer Quade Green is now immediately eligible to play at Washington this season.

Green has the chance to start at point guard for a talented Huskies team. Green transferred from Kentucky after the first semester of his sophomore season in 2018.

"We're very excited to have Quade eligible immediately and we'd like to thank the NCAA, the University of Kentucky and the compliance staffs both here at Washington and at Kentucky," said head coach Mike Hopkins. "We can't thank them enough for their cooperation and we are very happy for Quade."

The Philadelphia native averaged 8.0 points in nine games for the Wildcats before transferring. The Huskies open the regular season against Baylor in Anchorage on November 8.