UK wide receiver creates non-profit to assist kids in playing youth sports

University of Kentucky junior wide receiver Ty Beisner is giving back to the Lexington community with his new non-profit organization, "Go For It."

The mission is to help ease the financial burden of youth sports registration fees for families in Fayette County. One hundred percent of the contributions made to www.goforitky.org will help children ages kindergarten through eighth grade participate in youth sports.

"My idea was to find a way to kind of wrap everything up to where families have the opportunities to allow their kids to do this while not being a financial burden," said Beisner. "Sports is just so important. You can learn so much from teamwork to social skills to learning how to win and learning how to lose. I would not be the person I am today if I didn't grow up playing sports."

Beisner says going to a football camp at the age of eleven changed his life and made him fall in love with the sport. He wants to give other kids in his community the same opportunity.