UK is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament and will begin play on Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The Wildcats will face the winner of 13th-seeded Florida and fifth-seeded Missouri game. UK will play at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday on the SEC Network.

UK ended the regular season winning seven of its last eight games. The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 13.