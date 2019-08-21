UK women release non-conference basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule on Wednesday.
UK will play its only exhibition game on Oct. 30 when the Wildcats host Southern Indiana at Memorial Coliseum. The Cats open the regular season against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 5 at the Coliseum.
Oct. 30 Southern Indiana (exhibition)
Nov. 5 Mount St. Mary’s
Nov. 10 @ Middle Tennessee
Nov. 13 Stetson
Nov. 16 @ Virginia
Nov. 21 Morehead St.
Nov. 26 Grambling St.
Dec. 1 Austin Peay
Dec. 4 Charlotte
Dec. 8 Samford
Dec. 11 Winthrop
Dec. 15 Louisville (Rupp Arena)
Dec. 21 @ California