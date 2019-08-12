UKFCU All Blue Preview: Calvin Taylor Jr.

Calvin Taylor Jr started the final nine games of last season at defensive end and is ready to take on an even bigger role this year.

"My personal goals is just to do whatever I can to help the team," said Taylor. "Just improve in whatever spots they need me, because I play pretty much everything whatever they need me, nose, five, three like just being real versatile in every situation they need me in. Just doing whatever coach needs."

Taylor, along with several other seniors will make up an experienced and talented defensive line.

"I'm telling you right now, you heard it here first we are going to be the best d-line in the country," said Taylor. "You heard it here first. Last year we had a lot of players, and we did our role but this year it's time for us to shine."

If you ask Taylor who the best defensive lineman is?

"Me of course," joked Taylor. "Me 91."