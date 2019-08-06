UKFCU All Blue Preview: Chris Rodriguez

They call themselves the "Three-Headed Snakes." You've got Kavosiey Smoke, A.J. Rose and redshirt freshman Chris Rodriguez. This is a running back group eager to prove their worth in the SEC.

“I am very excited. I cannot wait," said Rodriguez.

Chris saw action in three games last year and his coming out party came in Week No. 3 against Murray State. He only carried the ball twice, but broke off 43 yards, including a near touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I remember coming short of the goal line," said the Wildcat running back. "All I remember vs. Murray State. I got more to prove than that."

With Benny Snell off to the NFL, Chris will have his fair share of opportunities and you may just see a little Snell Yeah Swagger in the way he runs the football.

“I am a lot more of a power back. I am not very fast. Benny worked hard for short-yardage and that is what I am going to do.”