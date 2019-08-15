UKFCU All Blue Preview: DeAndre Square

Linebacker DeAndre Square made his presence known as a true freshman. Totaling 35 tackles and earning All-SEC freshman honors.

"I would just say like my natural instinct," said Square. I" feel like that I have a nice field for the game. Do you know I'm not the biggest that I'm not the fastest and I'm not the strongest, but I feel like that I make enough plays just off instincts."

Square got his first start of the season against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, where he had six tackles. This year he steps into a full-time starting role.

"I wouldn't call it pressure, but I love that they are looking for me to step up in that situation, and I feel like that I can," said Square.

Square won't be alone. He feels like the linebacker group could be the key to the Cats defense.

"I feel like it is," said Square. "We got a couple of young key pieces that are coming in, and we've got a nice veteran leader in cash, so I think we're going to be good."

