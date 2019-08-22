UKFCU All Blue Preview: Jordan Griffin

There are plenty of question marks in Kentucky's secondary heading into the 2019 season. Only one player with starting experience at the FBS level is back, senior safety Jordan Griffin.

"I'm just looking to continue to push the guys around me, but also push myself and things of that nature," said Griffin. "I'm just looking to have a successful season with my teammates."

Last season, Griffin totaled 13 tackles and three pass breakups for the Wildcats playing behind several guys that are now in the NFL. This season, it will be his job to lead a group of young teammates in the secondary.

"I think we are really taking things in, taking the coaching and taking the discipline," said Griffin. "I'm just working hard and just honing in on the little things. I think that's what is going to make a big impact for us."

Jordan says he likes that outsiders doubt his position group.

"I think in life, you can always find something that pushes you and motivates you," said Griffin. "I think that's what gives you that drive, and I do feel like that's fuel for us. I feel like those guys are very disciplined as well, so I think that's going to be a difference."