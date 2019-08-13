UKFCU All Blue Preview: Josh Ali

Kentucky needs a number two wide receiver to take the pressure off Lynn Bowden. Josh Ali says sign me up.

"We open. Get us the ball. We open,” said Ali. "I am ready for it and supposed to be that guy to do everything else."

Josh saw action in 12 of 13 games his sophomore season, catching ten passes for 115 yards, including this touchdown against Louisville.

He will have to step up that production as a junior, considering Isaiah Epps is excepted to miss the first three games of the season.

"It is important,” said Ali. “Other teams may focus on Lynn, so when they are focusing on Lynn, other people are open, and you have to be prepared for that opportunity if it comes to you."

Josh and Terry have been working together all summer to nail down their timing downfield so when asked if he can be a deep threat this season, this was his response.

"Just watch. You'll see. Just wait and see. Just wait and see. If any opportunity comes to me, I will take advantage of it and do what I have to do."