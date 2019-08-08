UKFCU All Blue Preview: Josh Paschal

Josh Paschal's season came to a screeching halt in 2018, before it even began. The UK defensive end was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma on his foot.

"When I think about where I was out last year and just like where my body was and how my foot looked and just knowing that this is all a blessing," said Paschal. "Like this could've been taken away from me so fast."

It was during that difficult time that Josh found peace in a higher power.

"It was during a time where I had to put my trust into God and I had to put my trust in Christ," said Paschal. "So I had to accept him as my savior and I had to accept that whatever I was going through I knew it was his plan for me."

After returning to the field for the final three games of the season, Josh is cancer free and is ready to play a full season with his team.

"I believe that I can be great," said Paschal. "I just have to keep working on my craft and putting in enough work. I feel like that I am almost back to 100% well I feel like I am back to 100%."