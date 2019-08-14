UKFCU All Blue Preview: Justin Rigg

C.J. Conrad was the star in the UK tight end room the last few seasons, but with his departure to the NFL, the focus shifts to guys like Justin Rigg.

"Last year, we had a really good tight end room, and we still have those younger guys Keaton and Bates," said Rigg. "They will step up into that role of our room being that top elite tight end room."

The junior from Springboro, Ohio played in all 13 games last season and started against both Middle Tennessee and Louisville.

In those games, he caught four balls for 45 yards and continued to build his chemistry with Terry Wilson.

"Our lockers are right next to each other," said Rigg. "We are talking all the time we build that bond with each other and as a tight end position, you can always trust the tight end to catch the ball and get downfield and break some tackles."

Rigg showed a glimpse of that big-play ability with a touchdown in the spring game and knows he'll get his fair share of targets this season.

"Hearing that you always want to hear as a receiver, tight end, or running back that you could get the ball thrown to you," said Rigg. "That is always a great feeling, but we are still going to be a team that can run the ball and throw the ball, so that is going to be great."

