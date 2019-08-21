UKFCU All Blue Preview: Kavosiey Smoke

With Benny Snell off to the NFL, Kentucky's backfield could be by committee this season, and one of those guys in the rotation is Kavosiey Smoke.

"Since Benny left I think everybody is competing more," said Smoke. "We are going at a faster pace. Everybody is competing, and coach Gran is coaching us hard."

Smoke saw action in two games last season as a freshman but says he learned a lot by watching Benny in the backfield.

"He just taught me how to be patient, like patient going through the holes and reading the defense," said Smoke. "Reading the defense in pre-snap is what I'm trying to get better at so I've been doing that this summer to get better at."

Smoke burst onto the scene in the Louisville game, rushing four times for 45 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown.

"It was the first touchdown of my college career, so I didn't know what to do," said Smoke. "I didn't know what to do at all. Like when I scored, you saw what happened. I started running because that's what I did in high school. So it was just a great feeling."

Smoke expects to get that feeling more this season with his new role in the backfield rotation.

"I'm going to be that energize person that brings hype to the team and picks everyone up," said Smoke. "I feel like everyone on the team is going to do very well. So the crowd is going to be wild this year."