UKFCU All Blue Preview: Landon Young

Landon Young is set to make his return this season, after sitting out all of last year with a knee injury. One of the games he's looking forward to the most is week three at home against Florida.

"You know I like playing in The Swamp, but at the same time I've got bad memories there," said Young. "That's where I got thrown in my freshman year, and everyone knows the stories behind that. Yeah, I'm excited to face them back at home finally. We need to start making the streak ours instead of theirs."

Young will start at left tackle alongside left guard Logan Stenberg and center Drake Jackson, and three others with playing experience. It's a group with plenty of chemistry.

"You know we come in. We cut up with each other. We get under each other's skin and on each other's nerves, but that's what you've got to do, and that's what we've made it a standard on the o-line. You've got to come in. You've got to dish it out, and you've got to take it the same way."

That chemistry also comes in handy on the field.

"We know who's strengths are what, and who's weaknesses are what, and that's something that really points out good for us on the field because we can work together really well knowing those things."