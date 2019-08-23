UKFCU All Blue Preview: Logan Stenberg

Kentucky's offensive line could be one of the strengths of the team, and has the reputation of one of the best in the SEC.

"We love to have that reputation," said left guard Logan Stenberg. "We like to go out there and be able to open up holes for the guys in the backfield. So we don't take it lightly. We like to have that reputation."

Logan Stenberg is one of the cornerstones of that line. The senior started all 26 games the past two seasons, blocking for the schools all-time leading rusher Benny Snell. So how different will it be without Snell in the backfield this season?

"It doesn't affect us one bit," said Stenberg. "We are still going to go out there and do our job. We're still going to move people off the line of scrimmage and open holes if they need them, and protect when they need that as well."

Stenberg has been known to pick up personal foul penalties for his trash talking. It's something he's working on in the off-season.

"Finding that line and not crossing it is going to be a challenge for me this year, but that's what we've got camp for," said Stenberg. "We're going to try to perfect that craft, and we're going to make it happen."

A lot is expected of Stenberg this season, who has been named to the preseason All-SEC team.

"Being able to get some recognition for the hard work that I've put in is great, but it's just another year. We're going to go in and hit it just like we have every other year."

Kentucky opens the season August 31 against Toledo.