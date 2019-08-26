UKFCU All Blue Preview: Lynn Bowden

When it comes to making big plays, no Wildcat is better than Lynn Bowden.

"I like to look at myself as a playmaker, as a game-changer, and it's just really natural, you know, God-given," said Bowden. "I just like to display my abilities on the field and get my team going."

Last season Bowden leads the team with 67 receptions, the most by a sophomore in school history. He also caught five touchdowns from his quarterback Terry Wilson, who he says has the potential to be great.

"Terry (Wilson) is developing and becoming a great passer," said Bowden. "He can be one of the best passers in the University of Kentucky's history and SEC history.

With Bowden locked in as UK's go-to wide receiver, it will be up to his fellow receivers to make plays and relieve some of the pressure off him. Bowden has no doubt that will be the case.

"You know I know a lot of people are watching right now to see how we are developing as a team, and I think this camp is going to show how we're going to be this year."