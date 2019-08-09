UKFCU All Blue Preview: Phil Hoskins

If you're looking for the Wildcat that likes to have a good time, look no further than senior defensive lineman Phil Hoskins, and he's pretty smart too.

"I would say we are all pretty smart," joked Hoskins. "Have you ever heard of the show are you smarter than a fifth grader? We are all smarter than a fifth graders but I would say we are all pretty good. We all know our stuff."

That stuff he's talking about, is the d-line's ability to play the run and the pass.

"I would say our run stopping and then we definitely have this year, watch out because we are incorporating a lot of pass rush because we've got some more rushers," said Hoskins.

Kentucky's defensive line could be one of the best in the SEC this season, and its gained a lot of respect around the conference.

"You know I would flex but I don't want to break the screen," said Hoskins. "When I first got here that made me so mad about all the disrespect to our defensive line but you know you don't hear that anymore do you? I don't really hear that anymore."