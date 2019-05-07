UK's Cheek named SEC Player of the Year

Kentucky slugger Abbey Cheek has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

UK’s senior third baseman is the first Wildcat ever to win the award in the program’s 22-year history. Cheek is UK's career home run leader.

Cheek was also named first-team All-SEC and was a selection to the league’s All-Defensive team.

UK seniors Katie Reed was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, in addition to being named to the All-SEC second team. Reed was named the league’s All-Defensive shortstop.

Catcher Jenny Schaper was also named first-team All-SEC and was the All-Defensive team catcher.

Kayla Kowalik was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

