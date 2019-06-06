UK's Cheek named Schutt Sports/NFCA softball National Player of Year

She turned in the greatest statistical offensive season in UK softball history and for her efforts, 3rd baseman Abbey Cheek has been named the 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Softball Player of the Year.

Cheek is the first Wildcat to win the award. The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association) also named Cheek a unanimous First Team All-American last week, making her the first player in UK history to receive that honor and just the second first-teamer in UK annals, joining Kelsey Nunley (2016).

Cheek broke the career record for home runs by 13, pummeled the career RBI record, surpassing it by 40 and also scored the most runs in program history with 163 in her career, 11 more than the previous record.

In 2019 alone, Cheek was top-three for single-season marks in batting average (3rd, .428), home runs (2nd, 20), runs scored (2nd, 54), total bases (1st, 138), on-base percentage (1st, .602), slugging (1st, .902) and walks (1st, 64).

She was also named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year, SEC All-Defensive (3B), First Team All-SEC, 2019 SEC All-Tournament Team and NFCA First Team All-South Region.

