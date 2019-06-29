UK's Collett shows power in College Home Run Derby

UK slugger TJ Collett got the rare opportunity to show his power on a national stage in Omaha, Nebraska Saturday night.

Collett participated in the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park and blasted 16 home runs during his two rounds.

Collett’s dad, John, was his pitcher and the senior put on a laser show cranking several baseballs out of the stadium or hitting the scoreboard in right field. Swinging from the left side, Collett popped several shots which, while long enough, was foul or his total would have been more.

Collett has 21 career home runs with the Wildcats. During his sophomore and junior seasons, Collett is averaging a home run every 14 at-bats.

