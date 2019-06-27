UK's Collett to participate in college baseball Home Run Derby

Kentucky’s T.J. Collett is one of six college baseball sluggers who will compete in the 2019 Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby on Saturday.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. CT from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on ESPN2.

Collett blasted 10 home runs this past season, marking the second straight year the lefty finished with double-digit dingers.

Former Wildcat Tristan Pompey participated in the Home Run Derby in 2017.

Northern Kentucky’s Griffin Doersching, Ole Miss’ Tyler Keenan, Wake Forest’s Chris Lanzilli, Duke’s Michael Rothenberg and Cal’s Quentin Selma join Collett for the Home Run Derby.

Former champions of the event include Yankees slugging star Aaron Judge and Morehead great Niko Hulsizer, the 2017 OVC Player of the Year.