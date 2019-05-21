UK's Harrison will not return for 2019-20 season

UK forward Dorie Harrison will not return to the women’s basketball Wildcats for the 2019-20 season. Harrison, who missed last season due to personal health issues, has signed instead to play at Gulf Coast State Junior College, coach Matthew Mitchell announced on Tuesday.

“Dorie is an important member of our Kentucky family and we all fully support her and the steps she is taking,” said Mitchell.

As a freshman, Harrison played in 32 games in the 2017-18 season, averaging 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The Nashville native made eight starts.

