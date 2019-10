Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has bee selected first-team All-SEC by league coaches, it was announced on Tuesday.

Howard's Wildcats were picked to finish fourth this upcoming season in the league.

Two weeks ago, Howard was selected first-team All-SEC by the league's media members.

Last season, the Tennessee native was named the national Freshman of the Year and the SEC Freshman of the Year. Howard led UK with 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.