Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been named to the 2019-20 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List, given to the national Player of the Year.

Howard, who has started the season averaging a team-best 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for UK, has also been named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Top 50, the John R. Wooden Award top 30 and the Cheryl Miller Award watch list.

UK is currently 8-0 and ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25.