UK's Howard on preseason Cheryl Miller Award watch list

Kentucky sophomore forward Rhyne Howard is one of 20 players nationally tabbed in the preseason for the Cheryl Miller Award watch list.

The Cheryl Miller Award is given annually to the nation's best small forward.

Howard, who was selected last week by league media as a preseason All-SEC first-team pick, was named the national Freshman of the Year by espnW, USBWA and WBCA.

Howard became just the second freshman in UK history to lead the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, joining UK All-American and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Valerie Still to do so. Howard averaged 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last year.

