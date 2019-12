Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

Howard, a sophomore, averaged 29.5 points, while shooting 57 percent from the field and 47 percent from the three-point line in UK’s wins over Charlotte and Samford.

Howard tied a career-high with 29 points against Charlotte. She set a new career-high with 30 points against Samford. Howard has scored 20 or more points in five of her last seven games.