Kentucky freshman Rhyne Howard is one of 30 players invited to attend the 2019 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team Trials, it was announced on Wednesday.

Howard helped Team USA win a gold medal in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 championships, while earning Most Valuable Player honors.

The trials will be held May 16-19 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The U19 World Cup will be held July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.