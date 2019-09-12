UK's Landon Young named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Kentucky junior tackle Landon Young has been selected to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the school announced on Thursday.

The award is given each year to college football players for the impact they make off the field.

Young is one of 22 student-athletes across the country to win the award.

The former Lafayette offensive lineman has been one of the Wildcats' community service leaders, visiting a local nursing home to help with residents, is a frequent guest speaker at churches and schools, volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and helps at Lexington's Hope Center.