UK's Landon Young nominated for Wuerffel Trophy

Kentucky left tackle Landon Young has been named a nominee for the annual Wuerffel Trophy, given to a player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Young, a junior from Lexington, is one of 98 nominees nationwide.

The Lafayette grad is a leader among the football Wildcats. He was recently named to the 2019 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for his community service. Young has been active locally with nursing homes, churches, elementary schools, Habitat for Humanity, the Lexington Hope Center and participated in a one-week service trip to Ethiopia in May.

Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 18.

Current UK staff member Courtney Love won the Wuerffel Trophy in 2017.