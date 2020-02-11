UK's Langston Jackson named National Athlete of the Week

After another weekend of victories and record-breaking performances, freshman Langston Jackson was named as the Men’s National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

Jackson set a new school record in the 200-meter final on Friday at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a time of 20.58 (adjusted to 20.65 for altitude) which is good for No. 2 in the NCAA and then won the men's 60m with a time of 6.58 (adj. 6.60), which places him at No. 2 in school history and No. 5 in the NCAA.

The Lexington-native is undefeated this season in his five 200m races while he has won nine of his 11 60m races, finishing second in the other two.

This is the first time that a male athlete from Kentucky has been named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season. Four different female athletes have combined for seven National Athlete of the Week honors between 2015 and 2019.

The Wildcats will travel to Clemson, South Carolina for the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday and Saturday while the distance runners will compete at the Iowa State Invitational in Ames, Iowa on Friday.

