UK's Merrill will miss entire basketball season

UK freshman forward Deasia Merrill will miss the entire 2019-20 basketball with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the school announced on Wednesday.

“Deasia injured her knee on a very tough play in practice last week. She was playing very hard, preparing for a successful season. Unfortunately, the injury is season-ending but Deasia has shown remarkable resilience since the injury,” Mitchell said. “We are confident she will learn many valuable and character-strengthening lessons during this part of her journey. Our medical team is fantastic, and her teammates and her coaches will support her fully on her road to recovery.”

The 6-foot-1player from Villa Rica, Ga. was a three-time first-team all-state player and the 5A Player of the Year in Georgia. As a senior, Merrill averaged 25.6 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game.