UK's Montgomery on Karl Malone Award watch list

UK forward EJ Montgomery is one of 20 players earning a spot on the Karl Malone Award watch list, it was announced on Thursday.

The award, given by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, goes to the nation's top power forward.

Montgomery is one of three players from the SEC on the list.

The sophomore from Ft. Pierce, Fla. is a preseason second-team All-SEC pick by the media. Montgomery played in 37 games for the Wildcats last year, making 10 starts. He is UK's leading returning rebounder at 4.1 per game. He averaged 3.8 points and shot 48% from the field.