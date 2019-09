UK announced on Friday that its annual men’s basketball Pro Day is set for Oct. 6 at the Joe Craft Center practice gym.

The SEC Network will televise the event, beginning at 5:30. Seth Greenberg and Jimmy Dykes will host.

Pro Day is being moved from Rupp Arena to campus because of ongoing construction at the Cats’ home. All 30 NBA teams are invited to attend, where the Wildcats will go through a combine-like practice.