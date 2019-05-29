UK's Reed named 2019 Senior CLASS winner

UK shortstop Katie Reed is the 2019 Senior CLASS Award winner for softball it was announced on Wednesday.

CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

Reed is the first UK softball player to win the award. She is the second Wildcat athlete to win, joining baseball's Troy Squires in 2018.

“I am extremely honored to be named the winner of this year’s Senior CLASS Award and am truly humbled to have been named a finalist among the many incredible student-athletes considered for this award,” Reed said.

Reed also won her second-consecutive SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year honor this season. She was named a second-team All-SEC player and was selected to the All-SEC defensive team.

Reed maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her college career as a human health science major.

