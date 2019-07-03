UK's Stenberg named preseason All-American

Logan Stenberg, the starting offensive guard for UK, has been named a preseason second-team All-American by the Sporting News, it was announced on Wednesday.

Stenberg, the native of Madison, Alabama, started all 13 games last year for the Wildcats, helping tailback Benny Snell, Jr. set a school career rushing record for the Cats.

Stenberg has played in 38 game during his career, starting 26.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Stenberg graded out at 85.5 percent for the season last year, collecting 78 knockdown blocks and 154 blocks at the point of attack. Stenberg allowed just one sack last year.

