UK's Thompson named Howser Award semifinalist

Kentucky pitching ace Zack Thompson is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given to college baseball’s top player. Thompson is one of 26 players named on Thursday.

The finalists will be announced on June 6. The award will be presented during the College World Series.

Thompson has been a star for the Wildcats this season – in 13 starts, the Selma, Indiana native has allowed just 53 hits and 31 walks, while striking out 121 batters. He has yielded just one home run while holding opposing hitters to a .179 average.

