UK's Thompson selected 19th overall by Cardinals in MLB Draft

UK junior pitcher Zack Thompson was chosen 19th overall in the 1st round by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball Draft. Thompson is the highest draft pick, as a pitcher, in UK history surpassing Alex Meyer who was taken 23rd overall by the Nationals in 2011. Thompson, a 2nd team All-SEC selection and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards, was dominant on the mound this season, posting a 6-1 record and 2.40 ERA in 14 starts. In 90 innings, Thompson allowed just 59 hits and 34 walks while striking out 130 batters and holding opposing hitters to just a .184 batting average.

Other UK pitchers taken in 1st round of MLB Draft:

2019 - ZACK THOMPSON (19th overall) - St. Louis Cardinals

2011 - Alex Meyer (23rd overall) - Washington Nationals

2009 - James Paxton (37th overall) - Toronto Blue Jays

2002 - Joe Blanton (24th overall) - Oakland A's

