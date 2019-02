Kentucky forward Reid Travis is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, given annually to student-athletes who excel both on and off the court.

Travis, a graduate transfer, helps oversees UK’s God’s Pantry initiative as part of his “Good Deeds” project. Travis also helped with stuffing bagged lunches and deliveries to local schools, among other volunteer work.

Senior CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.