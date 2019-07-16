UK's Young nominated for 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

UK left tackle Landon Young has been nominated for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the school announced on Tuesday.

Young, a junior from Lexington, is one of 137 nominees for the award given to college football players for their impact off the field.

Young is active in local nursing homes, has been a guest speaker at local churches and schools, has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and has helped at the Hope Center. In addition, Young spent one week in Ethiopia in May where he helped families and orphans.

